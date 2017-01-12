Breaking: Troops arrest fleeing Boko Haram terrorists with 100 motorcycles + photos

No fewer than 100 motorcycles were recovered from fleeing Boko Haram terrorists on Wednesday, the Nigerian Army has announced.

The recovery was made by operatives of Operation Lafiya Dole in Madaki Village, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to available information, the terrorists, who have been fleeing Sambosa Forest since their dislodgment and subsequent occupation of their stronghold at Camp Zairo, were arrested by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole during intensified searches, patrols, raids and mop up operations.

It was during one of such patrols to Madaki village by troops of 27 Task Force Brigade stationed in Bara that four of the fleeing members of the Boko Haram sect were arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

They were intercepted along with 100 concealed motorcycles on the outskirt of the town.

The suspected Boko Haram terrorists, whose names were given as Muazu Gogobir, Mamman Shuaibu, Muhammadu Muhammadu and Isah Ibrahim, are said to be undergoing preliminary investigation.

