Breaking: Three killed as gunmen abduct Secretary of Lagos estate

Reports on Thursday morning indicated that the Secretary of Isheri North Estate, GRA, Lagos State, Dayo Adekoya, has been abducted.

Nine landlords of an estate close by were recently abducted alongside their trainer.

They were eventually released after the payment of ransom.

The Nigeria Turkish International School, where eight staff and students were recently also kidnapped and released, is equally in the area.

Adekoya, according to reports, was abducted at about 1am by 11 gunmen who stormed the estate.

They were said to have opened fire, shooting into the air for about four hours before taking Adekoya away.

Three estate estate security men were reportedly killed, Channels Television is reporting.

The television station said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, confirmed the incident to it.

