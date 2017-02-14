Breaking: Seven kidnapped in Lagos

Seven persons were on Tuesday kidnapped in Lagos State.

The victims were kidnapped in Agbowa area of the State.

According to available information, the kidnappers stormed Igbodu farm settlement at about 3:30am, escaping with the seven persons into the creek.

Among those kidnapped were Markus, James Modiu, Alfred and Francis.

It was gathered that the Lagos State Police Command has set machineries in motion for the rescue of the victims.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.