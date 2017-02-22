Breaking: Senate protest failure of Ministers to appear at budget defence, adjourns

The Senate and the House of Representatives had about three weeks ago adjourned plenary to focus squarely on the defense of the year’s budget by the MDAs

The Senate has protested the failure of some Ministers and Chief Executive Officers to attend the budget defence of their Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The Senate expressed its angst on Wednesday during plenary.

It thus adjourned plenary over the issue.

However, some committees had complained bitterly about the failure of Ministers and CEOs of some agencies to attend the budget defend sessions.

The Senate on Wednesday adjourned plenary to February 28 to continue with the budget defense sessions.

