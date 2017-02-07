Breaking: Senate holds ambassadorial ‎screening in darkness

There was a mild drama on Tuesday as the Joint National Assembly Committee on Foreign Affairs conducted the screening of an ambassadorial nominee in darkness.

There was power outage as the screening was going on.

‎The committee had already screened six ambassadorial nominees before power was disrupted.

This was when it was the turn of Ahmad Jidda from Borno State.

However, the Committee was not deterred by the power outage in the committee room as the members asked the ambassadorial nominee from Borno State to continue with his response to questions.

The Clerk of the Committee used a torch light to write the nominee’s response to questions.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.