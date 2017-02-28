Breaking: Senate fixes date to screen Onnoghen for confirmation as CJN

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, announced the date at the resumption of plenary for the week on Tuesday

The Senate on Tuesday fixed March 1 for the screening of Justice Walter Onnoghen for confirmation as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Onnoghen has been in office in acting capacity since last year.

His name was sent to the Senate by the Presidency two weeks ago.

