Breaking: Senate drops Peace Corps bill

The Senate on Tuesday dropped the Peace Corps bill till further notice over allegation of collection of money from the corps.

The National Commandant of the Nigerian Peace Corps, Dickson Akoh, was in March detained by the Police.

Akoh was later arraigned for presiding over an illegal organization after his arrest by the police and Department of State Services.

However, at the Consideration of Conference Report in the Senate, many senators spoke against the consideration of the report because of the charges against the leadership of the Peace Corps in court.

Spirited efforts by the Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, to ensure the consideration of the report was blocked by many senators who spoke against the the bill.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.