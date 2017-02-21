Breaking: Saraki reads Onnoghen’s confirmation letter as CJN

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has read the letter seeking the confirmation of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Onnoghen has been in office in acting capacity since November last year.

There have been pressures on the Federal Government to confirm him as the substantive CJN.

On Tuesday, Saraki read the letter from the Presidency seeking the confirmation of Onnoghen.

However, the Senate had to adjourn abruptly in honor of the late member of the House of Representatives from Katisna State, Hon. Bello Sani.

Also on Tuesday, Saraki read the letter from President Muhammadu Buhari seeking the extension of his vacation in the UK.

The letter was read after almost two weeks and visits to Buhari by the leadership of the National Assembly.

