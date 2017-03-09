Breaking: President Buhari to arrive Nigeria tomorrow

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Friday, the Presidency has said.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Thursday confirmed the development.

Adesina in the statement said Buhari expressed his appreciation to Nigerians for their support while he was away in the United Kingdom.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return to the country tomorrow, Friday March 10, 2017.

“The President left the country on January 19, 2017 for a vacation, during which he had routine medical check-ups. The holiday was extended based on doctors’ recommendation for further tests and rest.

“President Buhari expresses appreciation to teeming Nigerians from across the country, and beyond, who had prayed fervently for him, and also sent their good wishes.”

