Breaking: Police return documents taken from Sen. Goje’s house

Senator Goje had on Wednesday raised the alarm that the 2017 Budget process might be disrupted following the search conducted on his house by the police, during which several documents were taken away

The police on Thursday returned all the documents taken from the house of Senator Danjuma Goje to the National Assembly.

This was as a result of the directive by both chambers of the National Assembly to the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, that the documents be returned.

The police however said none of the documents taken away has anything to do with the budget.

Apart from cash, which included N18 million and over $19,000, the police listed other documents taken away from Goje’s house to include a note on the proposed assassination of a prominent politician and a laptop.

Idris equally met with the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on Wednesday, while the House of Representatives ordered that the documents be returned without delay.

