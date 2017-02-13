Breaking: Police rescue kidnapped Secretary of Lagos estate

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have reacued the kidnapped secretary of an eatate in Isheri area of the state, Dayo Adekoya. Available reports have it that Adekoya was reunited with his family in the early hours of Monday. He was kidnapped by gunmen numbering over 20, who also shot and killed three guards […]

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have reacued the kidnapped secretary of an eatate in Isheri area of the state, Dayo Adekoya.

Available reports have it that Adekoya was reunited with his family in the early hours of Monday.

He was kidnapped by gunmen numbering over 20, who also shot and killed three guards of the estate.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Fatai Owoseni, confirmed the development.

Owoseni advised criminals to stay away from the state or have themselves to blame.

