Breaking: Police arrest another kidnapper of Lagos estate secretary + photos

Joseph Omoni, one of those who kidnapped the Secretary of Isheri North Estate in Lagos State, Dayo Adekoya, has been arrested by the police.

Impeccable sources told The Eagle Online that the kidnapper was arrested on Tuesday at about 4am by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team.

The team is headed by Abba Kyari, an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The Eagle Online learnt that the IRT was supported by the Tactical Investigation Unit in the operation.

Omoni is said to be from Ajapa village in Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Sources further told The Eagle Online that he has confessed to being part of the team of kidnappers that abducted staff and students of the Nigeria Turkish International School and nine other persons, including the child of female journalist, Aisha Ali Balogun, who was killed during the operation on the Mile 12-Ikorodu Road.

Omoni said he was given N2 million from the ransom money collected for the operation at the Nigeria Turkish International School and N250,000 from the kidnap of Adekoya, during which operation three security guards were killed.

He said from the N2 million he received as ransom from the Nigeria Turkish International School operation, he bought tiles, windows and other accessories to complete his house in Century Village, Ogijo.

He said the pay out from Adekoya’s kidnap was paltry because the ransom was small and several of them went for the operation.

Another member of the gang, simply identified by his nickname, Chairman, is still holing up in Ogijo, sources in the police told The Eagle Online.

The IRT is said to be mounting “serious surveillance for him and other members of their gang”.

