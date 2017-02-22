Breaking: Osinbajo withholds assent to four bills

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has withheld his assent to four bills passed by the National Assembly.

Osinbajo stated his position in a letter to the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

The letter was read during plenary on Wednesday by Saraki.

The bills include the National Lottery Amendment Bill and the Agriculture Credit Guarantee Scheme Bill.

Others are the Currency Conversion and Frozen Order Bill and the Dangerous Drugs Amendment Bill.

