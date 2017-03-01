Breaking: Onnoghen breaks 30-year jinx, confirmed as CJN

The confirmation was done on Wednesday at the plenary of the Senate where Onnoghen was screened

The Senate has confirmed Justice Walter Onnoghen as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The confirmation was done on Wednesday at the plenary of the Senate where Onnoghen was screened.

The screening was presided over by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

With his confirmation, Onnoghen has broken a 30-year jinx, which has seen Northerners preside over the nations’ judiciary as CJN.

Onnoghen is from Cross River State.

The confirmation enjoyed the overwhelming support of the senators at plenary.

The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, accompanied Onnoghen to the screening.

Some past CJNs were also at the screening.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.