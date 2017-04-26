Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu granted bail, as Fani-Kayode defies security to attend trial

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has been granted bail.

Kanu has been in detention since October 2015 without bail.

He is being tried for treason.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, granted Kanu bail on Tuesday with stringent conditions.

Among the conditions is that he must produce three sureties who must secure the bail with N100 million each.

Binta also said Kanu must not grant any interview, attend rallies or be seen in a gathering of more than 10 persons.

The bail is to enable Kanu attend to his health.

Meanwhile, reports said a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, defied moves by security operatives to attend the court session.

Fani-Kayode, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization of the 2015 elections, was initially prevented by security operatives from gaining entry into the court room.

The court session was also attended by the Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose.

