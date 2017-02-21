Breaking: NECO releases Nov/Dec SSCE results

The National Examinations Council has released the results of the November/December 2016 Senior School Certificate Examinations.

The Registrar and Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Charles Uwakwe, disclosed this on Tuesday in Minna while addressing journalists.

Uwakwe said the results were released exactly 60 days after the exams.

According to him: “A total of 47,941 candidates registered, out of which 47,118 sat for the exams and the number of candidates with five credits, including Mathematics and English Language, put at 28,530 (60.55%).”

He advised candidates to access their results on the NECO website: www.mynecoexam.com, using their Examination Registration Number and scratch cards.

