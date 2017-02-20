Breaking: Magu appears before Senate panel after stalled screening‎

The Senate had on December 15 rejected the nomination of Magu as the Chairman of anti-graft agency

Sixty-five days after the rejection of his confirmation, the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, on Monday appeared before a Senate Committee to defend the 2017 Budget of the anti-graft agency.

The Senate had on December 15 rejected the nomination of Magu as the Chairman of anti-graft agency.

This was after a closed door session.

