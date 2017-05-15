Breaking: Jonathan’s wife storms anti-corruption book launch

Dame Patience Jonathan, the wife of former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday stormed the launch of a book on corruption.

The book was authored by Senator Dino Melaye .

It is titled: “Antidote for Corruption.‎”

Mrs. Jonathan is currently in court with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the seizure of her $15 million.

Patience Jonathan is seated between Senators Melaye and Kawu Baraje‎

She was received with thunderous applause at the venue of the event at Yar’Aua Center‎, Abuja.

