Breaking: Jonathan’s wife storms anti-corruption book launch

Dame Patience Jonathan, the wife of former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday stormed the launch of a book on corruption.
The book was authored by Senator Dino Melaye .
It is titled: “Antidote for Corruption.”
Mrs. Jonathan is currently in court with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the seizure of her $15 million.
Patience Jonathan is seated between Senators Melaye and Kawu Baraje
She was received with thunderous applause at the venue of the event at Yar’Aua Center, Abuja.
