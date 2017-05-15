Breaking: Jonathan’s wife storms anti-corruption book launch

The book launch is ongoing

Dame Patience Jonathan, the wife of former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday stormed the launch of a book on corruption.

The book was authored by Senator Dino Melaye .

It is titled: “Antidote for Corruption.‎”

Mrs. Jonathan is currently in court with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the seizure of her $15 million.

Patience Jonathan is seated between Senators Melaye and Kawu Baraje‎

She was received with thunderous applause at the venue of the event at Yar’Aua Center‎, Abuja.


  • terry

    Patience Jonathan is a con-artist so we are not moved by the invitation extended to her by fellow con-artist and author of the book Dino Melaye. This just to confuse the lily livered who may be carried away by her presence at the book luncheon on Corruption. Very deceptive crooks. All we need is return of the Stolen money and face the consequences of looting period! Afterall, Her husband Goodluck Jonathan as the President, once said that stealing is not corruption, what a shame of a sitting President then