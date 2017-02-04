Breaking: James Ibori back in Nigeria

A former Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori, is back in Nigeria.

Ibori was released last month from a United Kingdom prison where he served term for money laundering.

Ibori was said to have flown into the country aboard a British Airways flight from London in the early hours of Saturday.

He is reported by Vanguard newspaper to be on his way to his hometown, Oghara in Delta State as at press time.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.