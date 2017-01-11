Breaking: I’ve accepted my removal in good faith – Ndume

The ousted Leader of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, on Wednesday said he has accepted his removal in good faith.

Ndume spoke during the Senate plenary on Wednesday.

He was removed by the All Progressives Congress caucus in the Senate on Tuesday.

Ndume, who was not in the chamber when the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, announced his removal, expressed shock at the development.

Ndume, who went out of the chamber to observe his prayer, said the issue was never raised in any meeting before the announcement.

He was immediately replaced with Senator Ahmad Lawan, a development that has received the backing of the APC.

