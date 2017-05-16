Islamic cleric, wife, four children, guest hacked to death in Ogun

According to available information, the suspected assassins stormed the house of the National Missioner of Mujib Dawal Islamic Society, at about 2am on Tuesday

An Islamic cleric, Alhaji Abolere Ipenuren, has been killed in his home in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State alongside six other persons.

Those killed with Ipenuren were his wife, four children and a guest.

According to available information, the suspected assassins stormed the house of the National Missioner of Mujib Dawal Islamic Society, at about 2am on Tuesday.

The assassins were said to have scaled the fence and then used cutlass to hack the cleric and others in the house to death.

As at press time, it could not be established the reason for the attack on Ipenuren and his family.

