Breaking: INEC officials arrested with N111m cash ‘bribe’ received from Gov. Wike + Photo

The Police on Tuesday paraded some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission arrested for allegedly receiving bribe from the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

According to the police, the bribe given to the INEC officials was a total of N360 million.

However, only N111 million had been recovered so far from the suspects.

The bribe was allegedly offered and taken at the Rivers State Government House.

