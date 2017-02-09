Breaking: I spoke with Buhari last night – Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, late on Wednesday said he spoke with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Saraki revealed this on his Twitter handle at about 11pm on Wednesday.

He said Buhari, who is in London on vacation, but also said to be seeing his doctors, joked with him about his habitual habit of working late into the night.

He tweeted: “Happy to have spoken with @NGRPresident @MBuhari tonight.

“He was in good spirits and joked about my working late into the night, as usual.”

