Breaking: Foreign Boko Haram terrorists arrested in Nigeria + photos

Troops of the Nigerian Army and operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested three foreign Boko Haram terrorists.

The foreign terrorists were arrested on Sunday afternoon in Gombe, Gombe State.

They have been identified as Chadians.

According to available information, the terrorists belong to the Abu Musab al-Barnawi faction of Boko Haram.

Their names were given as Bilal Muhammed Umar, Bashir Muhammed and Muhammed Maigari Abubakar.

They were arrested at Arawa and Mallam Inna areas of Gombe metropolis.

They were reported to be members of the al-Barnawi faction of Boko Haram that operates in Chad and mostly northern part of Borno State, but came to Gombe State for another heinous assignment.

During the operation, one of them, Bilal Muhammed Umar, attempted to escape and was shot on the leg.

He was however apprehended and is receiving medical treatment.

The terrorists were also arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices, materials that they could have coupled to attack parts of the State.

The suspects are in custody undergoing preliminary investigation.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.