Breaking: Fire outbreak at popular Lagos market + photo

2017-01-07-photo-00000134Popular Lagos market, Oluwole Market, is on fire.
The market is located on Martins Street, which is by Great Nigeria House, Lagos Island.
Fire fighters have arrived at the scene, with recovery operation ongoing.


