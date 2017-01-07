Breaking: Fire outbreak at popular Lagos market + photo

Fire fighters have arrived at the scene, with recovery operation ongoing

Popular Lagos market, Oluwole Market, is on fire.

The market is located on Martins Street, which is by Great Nigeria House, Lagos Island.

Fire fighters have arrived at the scene, with recovery operation ongoing.

