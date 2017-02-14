Breaking: FG brings back home another 162 Nigerians from Libya

One hundred and sixty-two Nigerians have again been brought back into the country by the Federal Government from Libya, The Eagle Online is reporting.

The 162 are among the large rank of Nigerians stranded in the country.

They were brought into the country on Tuesday through the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

The returnees were made up of 92 adult female, seven children, two infants, 61 adult male, three on medical care and three unaccompanied.

The Eagle Online is reporting that the returnees were received by officials of the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, International Organization of Migration, Police, Nigerian Army, National Emergency Management Agency, Nigeria Immigration Service and the Liaison Officer of the Edo State Government.

Edo State has the largest number among the returnees, The Eagle Online further reports.

The returnees were still being profiled by the various receiving agencies as at press time at the Hajj Camp of the MMIA.

