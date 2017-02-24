Breaking: FG appoints three new Directors, GM for FAAN

This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu

The Federal Government has appointed three new Directors and a General Manager for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

The newly appointed Directors are Group Captain U.S.A. Sadiq, appointed as Director of Security Services; Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, appointed as Director of Airport Operations; Engr. Salisu Nura Daura, appointed as Director of Maintenance and Engineering; and Aniefiok Umoh, appointed as General Manager, Finance.

