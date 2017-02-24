Breaking: FG appoints three new Directors, GM for FAAN

The Federal Government has appointed three new Directors and a General Manager for the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.
This was contained in a statement by the spokesperson of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu.
The newly appointed Directors are Group Captain U.S.A. Sadiq, appointed as Director of Security Services; Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu, appointed as Director of Airport Operations; Engr. Salisu Nura Daura, appointed as Director of Maintenance and Engineering; and Aniefiok Umoh, appointed as General Manager, Finance.
Copyright The Eagle Online.
Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.