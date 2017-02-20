Breaking: Buhari meets Saraki again

Saraki had last week led a delegation made up of the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, to a meeting with Buhari at the Abuja House in London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening met again with the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.

Saraki had last week led a delegation made up of the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, to a meeting with Buhari at the Abuja House in London.

The Presidency confirmed Sunday’s meeting with Saraki on its official Twitter account.

The Presidency tweeted: “This evening President @MBuhari met with Senate President @bukolasaraki, at Abuja House.”

