Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the National Assembly informing the lawmakers of his desire to extend his leave in order to complete and receive the results of a series of tests recommended by his doctors.

The letter was dated February 5, 2017, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina said the President had planned to return to Abuja on Sunday evening, but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning.

He said notice has since been dispatched to the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Adesina added in the statement: “Mr. President expresses his sincere gratitude to Nigerians for their concern, prayers and kind wishes.”

