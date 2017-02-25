Breaking: Buhari calls Femi Adesina

After several questions from Nigerians, especially newsmen, President Muhammadu Buhari finally spoke directly with his Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina. Adesina had come under intense pressure over the particular illness of the President, whom he said had not spoken with him personally since he travelled out on January 19. He had during the week […]

After several questions from Nigerians, especially newsmen, President Muhammadu Buhari finally spoke directly with his Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina.

Adesina had come under intense pressure over the particular illness of the President, whom he said had not spoken with him personally since he travelled out on January 19.

He had during the week told newsmen that he was only reporting to Nogerians what he was told by those with Buhari.

But writing on his Facebook page on Saturday, Adesina said the President called him at exactly 2:43pm.

Adesina wrote: AND PRESIDENT BUHARI CALLED AT 2:43 P.M

At exactly 2.43 p.m today, Saturday, February 25, 2017, my phone rang. Who was at the other end? Tunde Sabiu, personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Hold on for Mr President,” Tunde said.

And in a matter of seconds, the very familiar voice came:

“Femi, how are you?” (He calls me Adesina most times, but today, he opted for Femi)

I screamed :”Mr President, I have missed you. How are you sir?”

He first laughed. That familiar laugh. Then he said: “I am still resting. Thank you for holding out against mischief makers.”

I said it was my duty, the very least I could do, adding how happy I was to speak with him.

“How is your family?”

I said we were fine, and he asked me to extend his greetings to them.

“I hope to call you again, ” Mr President said, and I bade him farewell, adding: “Best wishes, sir.”

It was a defining moment for me. For more than a month, I had always spoken with aides who are with the President in London. Not once did I ask them to take the phone to him, deliberately so, because I didn’t need to speak with him to validate the fact that he was alive. And since he was on vacation, he had a right to his privacy.

Of his own volition, President Buhari spoke with me. It made my day. Even if he hadn’t done so, he would have remained my President, my leader, and my man. Any day.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.