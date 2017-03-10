Breaking: Buhari arrives, heads to Abuja

The President will head to Abuja any moment from now

Preaident Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Nigeria.

Buhari landed at the Nigeria Air Force wing of the Kaduna International Airport at 7:41am.

According to available information, the President will head to Abuja any time from now.

It was gathered that he will be flown in an helicopter in the fleet of the NAF.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, told The Eagle Online before the arrival of Buhari that the President will be flown to Abuja in a chopper of the Air Force.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.