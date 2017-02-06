Breaking: Armoured tanks, fully armed policemen rolled out to stop anti-government protest

Fully armed policemen and armoured tanks have been rolled out in Lagos to stop the planned anti-government protest slated for Monday (today).

Eyewitness reports have it that before day break, policemen, in several Hilux vans and armed “to the teeth”, had taken over the National Stadium in Lagos, where the protest was scheduled to commence.

It was learnt that some of those who were to lead the protest approached the police officers on duty to find out why the venue was blocked.

The police officers were said to have requested for the permit the protesters obtained to carry out the protest.

As at press time, the National Stadium, located in Surulere, was almost a no go area.

The police had earlier warned against the protest.

This forced one of the arrowheads of the protest and popular Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, also known as Tuface and 2Baba, to pull out.

However, other activists vowed to go ahead, saying the protest goes beyond Idibia.

