Breaking: Appeals Court refuses to restore Trump’s travel ban immediately

The Federal Appeals Court of the United States of America in the early hours of Sunday refused to restore immediately the request by President Donald Trump the travel ban on some categories of foreigners.

A judge had late on Friday directed the lifting of the travel ban imposed by Trump.

A Seattle Federal Judge, James L. Tobert, gave the order.

The UD Department of Justice filed an appeal on Saturday.

Ruling on Sunday morning, the 9th Circuit of the Federal Appeals Court denied a request for an immediate reinstatement of the ban and instead asked the state of Washington and the Trump administration to file more arguments by Monday afternoon, Washington Post reported.

