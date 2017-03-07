Breaking: Another Senator defects to APC

The defection was announced on Tuesday during the Senate plenary

Another Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

The defection was announced on Tuesday during the Senate plenary.

Omo-Agege was elected on the platform of Labour Congress to represent Delta Central Senatorial District.

Several senators, especially those elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, have in recent times defected to the APC.

Omo-Agege announced his defection himself on Tuesday.

Until the announcement, he was the only senator elected on the platform of the Labour Party in the Senate.

He said he defected because of the internal crisis rocking the party.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.