Breaking: Andy Uba officially defects to APC from PDP

Senator Andy Uba from Anambra State has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

Uba made the official declaration on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday during plenary.

He has earlier announced his defection to the APC in his native Anambra State last month.

This was during the registration of new members by the party.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.