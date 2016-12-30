Breaking: Abia Speaker resigns less than 24 hours after election

The ninth Speaker of Abia House of Assembly, Chief Kennedy Njoku, has resigned his appointment, less than 24 hours after he was elected.

Njoku was elected at about 4.10pm on Thursday following the impeachment of Chief Martins Azubuike over alleged gross financial misconduct and autocratic leadership style.

Njoku, who announced his resignation at the resumption of plenary at about 2.50pm on Friday, thanked members for the confidence they reposed in him by electing him as Speaker.

He, however, promised to continue to provide effective representation to his Osisioma-Ngwa State Constituency.

The Deputy Speaker, Dr. Cosmos Ndukwe, who presided over the session, described Njoku’s resignation as “shocking”.

The Clerk of the House, John-Pedro Irokansi, immediately called for an election to be conducted to fill the vacuum created by Njoku’s resignation.

The member representing Umuahia East Constituency, Chukwudi Apugo, nominated Chikwendu Kalu, representing Isialangwa South Constituency, and was seconded by Ifeanyi Uchendu, representing Ohafia South Constituency.

Kalu was elected by consensus and was affirmed with a voice vote by the 24 members of the assembly.

With his election, Kalu, an Aba-based legal practitioner, emerged the tenth Speaker of the sixth Abia State House of Assembly.

