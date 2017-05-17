Breaking: ‎Senate gives Presidency ultimatum to submit budget of CBN, NNPC, others

The Senate’s decision was sequel to a motion sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Bala ibn Na’Allah, over the non submission of the 2017 Budget by some Public Corporations in violation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act

The Senate on Wednesday asked the President to submit the budget of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation and 36 ‎agencies not later than two weeks from now.

The Senate’s decision was sequel to a motion sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Bala ibn Na’Allah, over the non submission of the 2017 Budget by some Public Corporations in violation of the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Ibn Na’Allah said the non-compliance with the provision of the Fiscal Responsibility Act constitutes an abuse of power and economic sabotage by the concerned government agencies.

Supporting the motion, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.‎ expressed dismay with non-compliance with the FRA by the government agencies.

