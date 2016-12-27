Boxer Fijabi apologises to fans for missing 10th Gotv Boxing Night match

Olajide “Fijaborn’’ Fijabi, a boxer who was scheduled to fight at the just-concluded 10th Gotv Boxing Night on Boxing Day, on Tuesday expressed sadness over his inability to turn up for his fight.

Fijabi was scheduled to fight Ghana’s Rapheal “Iron King’’ Kwabena in their second meet, but could not make it due to an injury he sustained during his preparations.

Fijabi told the News Agency of Nigeria that he was sad he could not turn up for the fight and promised to be prepared when the fight comes up in February 2017.

He said: “I am sorry I let my fans down, but this is not because I lost the fight but because I could not turn up due to an injury I sustained, which did not allow me to be ready.

“I look forward to our meet in February.

“So, I plead with my numerous fans to bear with me and continue to believe in my ability to deliver good when called upon.”

Meanwhile, Marthins Mabutho, the General Manager, Sales for Multichoice Nigeria, the sponsors of the Gotv Boxing Night, told NAN that he was pleased with the success story so far.

Mabutho said: “We have just celebrated 10 episodes of the event and I look forward to several events.

“We are very committed to sports development in Nigeria and, especially at beaming the events to all other parts of Africa.

“Boxing is very vital sport in Nigeria and with the numerous fans that troop in for each episode shows us a lot of bright future for the sport in Nigeria.”

NAN.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.