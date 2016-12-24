Bournemouth’s Afobe named in DR Congo’s preliminary squad for AFCON

Benik Afobe of English Premier League clubside Bournemouth has been named in the DR Congo’s provisional squad for January’s Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The 23-year-old former England Under-21 international had decided to switch allegiances to DR Congo in March, but he is yet to make his debut for them.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Afobe qualifies to play for the Leopards through his parents.

Afobe is presently one of eight England-based players in Coach Florent Ibenge’s 31-man squad.

Other stars from England includes Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba, Hull City striker Dieumerci Mbokani, Gabriel Zakuani of Northampton Town and Norwich City’s Youssouf Mulumbu.

The rest are Birmingham City midfielder Jacques Maghoma, Charlton’s Jordan Botaka and Neeskens Kebano of Fulham.

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has been omitted following his recent knee injury that required an operation.

Hervé Kage, who plays for Belgian side Kortrijk, is excited with the prospect of playing in his second Nations Cup finals.

He had helped his country to third place at Equatorial Guinea in 2015.

Kage said: “I’m very happy with the call-up and I hope to be in the final list to enable me give everything to make the country proud.”

DR Congo will open their Group C campaign in Gabon against Morocco on January 16.

They face defending champions Cote d’Ivoire four days later and Togo in the final group match on 24 January.

