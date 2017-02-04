Borno dissolves 27 LG Caretaker Committees

Zannah said the dissolution was approved by Governor Kashim Shettima after the expiration of the six months tenure approved for the committees

The Borno State Government on Saturday announced the dissolution of the state’s 27 Local Government Caretaker Committees.

Alhaji Usman Zannah, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said in a statement in Maiduguri that their tenure had expired.

Zannah said the dissolution was approved by Governor Kashim Shettima after the expiration of the six months tenure approved for the committees.

The statement said: “Governor Kashim Shettima has approved the dissolution of the Caretaker Committees for all the 27 LGs in the state.

“The dissolution takes immediate effect.”

Zannah said the action was in line with the LG Laws of the state, 2000 as amended.

He urged all the affected officials to hand over the affairs of the councils to their secretaries pending the appointment of new committees.

