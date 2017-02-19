Borno adopts new measures to tackle Boko Haram’s remnants

The Borno State Government has approved the introduction of new security measures to curtail the increasing attacks by remnants of Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to Governor Kashim Shettima on Communication and Strategy, stated this in a statement in Maiduguri on Sunday.

According to Gusau, the measures include the setting up of new guard locations in strategic areas to prevent the insurgents from carrying out attacks.

It also stated that the measures were adopted after an emergency security council meeting in Maiduguri.

Gusau said: “Following resurgence of attacks by suspected remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents in some parts of the state, Shettima held an emergency security meeting with heads of the Nigerian Army, Air Force, Police and the Department of State Security.

“The meeting is part of the initiatives to take proactive measures to tackle recent upsurge in insurgents attacks.

“At the end of the meeting, new guard locations were established in some routes across the state to curtail the movement of remnants of Boko Haram fighters.

“Deployment of security personnel to various locations were increased with additional number of local vigilantes (the Civilian JTF).

“The governor gave approval for the release of additional patrol vehicles to security agencies for increased surveillance.

“He also approved logistics to compliment efforts of the Federal Government in strengthening armed forces, while measures were adopted to strengthen the Civilian JTF and hunters.”

