Bombing: Shettima visits, donates to victims, urges proper treatment

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State on Friday donated cash to the seven members of Civilian JTF injured in a suicide bombing on Maiduguri-Gamboru Road on Thursday.

Shettima made the donations when he visited them at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, Maiduguri, where they are being treated.

He urged the hospital management to provide proper treatment to the victims to ensure their quick recovery.

Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that eight suspected female suicide bombers were involved in the attack on the Maiduguri-Gamboru Road.

NEMA spokesman, Sani Datti, stated this in in a statement in Maiduguri.

Datti said: “On Thursday at around 11.00 p.m, suspected Boko Haram members attempted to attack Maiduguri. They came through Mafa- Dikwa road along Muna community.

“The suicide bombers came in a Volkswagen Golf, carrying eight suicide bombers most of whom were female teenagers.

“The driver attempted to overrun the security post where the security personnel were stationed, but few of the security operatives sustained minor injuries.

“A few bombers detonated their explosives around Muna Dalti community, injuring seven local vigilantes -Civilian Joint Task Force.”

Datti further said that some of the suicide bombers found their way to a place where people gathered with their trucks, loaded with goods, for onward movement to Mafa, Dikwa and Ngala Local Government Areas of the state.

He said that over 14 trucks were burnt by the bombers, adding that the injured were taken to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital for treatment.

He said that only the suicide bombers were killed in the attack.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.