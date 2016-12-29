Boko Haram: We are still in Sambisa Forest – Abubakar Shekau

Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the dreaded sect, Boko Haram, on Thursday said in a new video that the group has not been routed from Sambisa Forest, its last known stronghold.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday announced the routing of Boko Haram from Sambisa Forest.

This has been backed by video clippings of both land and air raids of the forest by the Nigerian military under Operation Lafiya Dole.

But Shekau, quoted by AFP, said in the video: “We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree.”

On the position of Buhari and the military on the flushing out of the group from Sambisa Forest, Shekau said: “You should not be telling lies to the people.

“If you indeed crushed us, how can you see me like this? How many times have you killed us in your bogus death?”

Shekau said the Boko Haram sect has not deviated from its initial aim.

He said: “Our aim is to establish an Islamic Caliphate and we have our own Caliphate, we are not part of Nigeria.”

