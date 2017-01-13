Boko Haram: US donates military grade tents to Nigeria Police

The US on Friday donated eight military grade multi-purpose tents to the Nigeria Police for quick return of civil authorities in communities liberated from the Boko Haram insurgents.

Rosalyn Wiese, the Director, US International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, presented the items to the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Wiese explained that the gesture was to support the country toward the re-establishment of civil authorities in communities liberated in the North-East.

Wiese said: “The US Government is partnering with the Federal Government of Nigeria to support efforts to deploy additional civilian security, particularly the police to the North-East Nigeria.

“The tents are being donated to the police because many areas have been ravaged by Boko Haram and many public buildings, including police stations and barracks are still being rebuilt.

“A successful transition to community-oriented policing that focuses on working closely with all members of the community is crucial to build trust, establish relationships and improve communication.

“We are also working with the Nigeria Police to improve training and equipment for its personnel in the North-East.”

Wiese said that the US plans to donate additional equipment and furniture to the police as part of its efforts to ensure restoration of civil authority in the North-East.

Receiving the items, Idris, represented by Yakubu Jubrin, the Assistant Inspector-General Zone 12, thanked the US Government for the gesture and promised judicious use of the items.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.