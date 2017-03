Boko Haram: UN Security Council arrives Maiduguri Sunday, visits Osinbajo Monday

The Security Council Visiting Mission to the Lake Chad Basin Region will arrive Nigeria on Sunday with a visit to Maiduguri, Borno State and proceed to Abuja to meet with the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday.

The Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria in New York reports that the delegation will meet North East stakeholders in Maiduguri on Sunday before proceeding to Abuja where members will meet with Osinbajo and other stakeholders on Monday.

Matt Moody, the Spokesperson and Head of Communications, UK Mission to the UN, said: “On Day 5 of the UK Presidency, the Security Council will transfer to Maiduguri, Nigeria, where they will meet local officials and civil society organisations before visiting an IDP camp. In the evening, the Council will transfer to Abuja.

“On Day 6 of the UK Presidency (Monday), the Security Council will meet Civil Society Organisations, Women’s Groups, and leaders of the Nigerian Government in Abuja.”

NAN reports that the visit is part of the UN Security Council’s mission under the UK Presidency, to the areas devastated by Boko Haram terrorists in the countries of the Lake Chad Basin – Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

The mission to Nigeria is aimed at enabling the UN body to get first-hand information on the various issues affecting the country.

This will be the first time the UN Security Council is visiting Nigeria.

With the ongoing crisis in the North East and other challenges faced by the country, the delegation will use the mission to engage with Federal and State authorities.

The Council will also engage actors on the ground supporting national response efforts and visit selected affected populations.

The delegation will have engagement with journalists in Maiduguri at 5pm on Sunday and Abuja at 7pm on Monday.

The delegation, led by Ambassador Matthew Rycroft, UK Permanent Representative to the UN and the Security Council’s President for the month of March, had earlier visited Cameroon, Chad and will leave to Niger on Saturday night.

Rycroft said: “First of all, we came here in order to shine a spotlight on the situation in the Lake Chad Basin.

“We came to hear the individual stories of people involved, whether they are refugees or displaced people or other victims of Boko Haram.

“We stand with the government and the people of Cameroon, and the wider region, in tackling the scourge of terrorism.

“And in encouraging them to look broadly and deeply at the root causes of the set of crises going on here.

“Whether humanitarian, to do with development, to do with education, agriculture and so on.”

NAN reports that the UN says no fewer than 4.8 million people are now in urgent need of food assistance and 5.1 million are predicted to be food insecure if not supported by the humanitarian community in 2017.

The UN said that an estimated 300,000 children in Borno alone will suffer from severe acute malnutrition over the next 12 months and up to 450,000 in total across Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, if adequate assistance is not received.

Share this: WhatsApp



Telegram

Email



Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.