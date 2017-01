Boko Haram: Three female suicide bombers attempting to enter crowded market killed

Members of a vigilante group in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Wednesday shot dead three suspected female suicide bombers attempting to enter the Gulak Market.

Gulak is the headquaters of Madagali Local Government Area.

The Chairman of the local government, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed, who confirmed the development to News Agency of Nigeria, said the suspected suicide bombers were sighted from a distance by the vigilantes, who were on patrol around the Bakin Dutse area.

He said suspects were ordered by the vigilantes to stop, but they refused.

Mohammed said: “The shots by the vigilantes detonated the explosives on two of the suspected bombers.

“Although the explosive device on the third suspect did not set off, the explosion of the devices on the two other suspects, killed her.

“We suspect the bombers were on their way to Gulak market as today is the market day.”

The market is usually crowded at about the time the female suicide bombers were attempting to gain entrance into it.

When contacted, the spokesman of the 28 Task-Force Battalion, Mubi, Major Akintoye Badare, confirmed the incident, which he said occurred at about 10am at Bakin Dutse, near Gulak town.

Badare did not say whether the suspected female bombers were children or adults.

Badare said: “Things are now okay.

“Our men are at alert as usual.”

NAN recalls that the Army had on Tuesday repelled attacks from some fleeing insurgents at Dar village in the same local government.

