Boko Haram terrorists now escaping to different parts of Nigeria – Army

The Nigerian Army on Thursday said due to the ongoing final clearance and occupation of Boko Haram terrorists hideouts in Sambisa forest, quite a number of them are escaping to various parts of the country and elsewhere.

The Army made this known in a statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman.

It therefore urged members of the public, especially residents of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe States, to be extra vigilant and security conscious of strange movements or persons in the society.

The statement added: “The public are also please requested to report any suspicious person or group of persons to the security agencies for prompt action.

“We wish to reiterate our commitment of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in all their suspected hideouts by the end of this year. We therefore solicit for more public support and cooperation to achieve that.”

