Boko Haram: Nigeria’s $1.5b humanitarian response plan 28% funded – UN

The $1.5 billion humanitarian response plan for Nigeria for 2017 is 28 per cent funded, five months into the year, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, has said.
Kallon, who is also the UN Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, made the update available to the UN, according to Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.
The Nigeria’s humanitarian coordinator also said that humanitarian partners had scaled up assistance and the delivery of food aid has increased 700 per cent from October 2016.
However, Kallon stressed that while the humanitarian response has increased substantially, “we have not turned the corner yet”.
He said: “And if the funding situation is not sustained, the situation can easily relapse into a famine situation.”
Kallon, who is the Resident Representative of the UN Development Programme, said there was still “a protection and food security crisis of ‘global proportions” in the north-east geo-political zone.
Kallon said: “More than 1.8 million people have been forced to flee their homes in the six north-eastern states due to the violent Boko Haram insurgency and military counter-insurgency operations.
“In addition, 4.7 million people are food insecure in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, and this number may rise to 5.2 million during the upcoming lean season.”


