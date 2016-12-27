Boko Haram member arrested in Lagos – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, has said a suspected Boko Haram member was arrested on Thursday in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State by soldiers.

Buratai said the arrested terrorist was one of those who fled Sambisa Forest, which the the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole eventually overran on Sunday.

Sambisa Forest is regarded as the headquarters of Boko Haram.

Buratai revealed the arrest of the Boko Haram members on Monday during his visit to the troops of 145 Battalion in Damasak, Borno State to mark the reopening of the Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak Road.

He said: “I urge you not to relent until all the terrorists, who had fought Nigeria since 2009, are arrested.

“We must maintain the momentum of the operation.

“We must pursue the terrorists wherever they are.

“We must never allow them to regroup.

“For instance, a Boko Haram member was arrested in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Thursday.

“Despite the takeover of the terrorists’ Camp Zero in the Sambisa Forest, we have no time to waste.

“The seven-year fight against the Boko Haram terrorists was quite sober and a number of officers lost their lives in the war.

“I pray for the repose of their souls.

“We vow to fight the remnants’ of the terrorists.”

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.