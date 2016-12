Boko Haram escapees: FG calls for vigilance

The Federal Government has called for increased vigilance among Nigerians as Boko Haram escapees seek to integrate themselves into communities after being dispossessed of their Sambisa fortress.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos.

Mohammed stressed that “eternal vigilance is the price of freedom”.

He said: “We urge Nigerians to keep our gallant and victorious troops in their prayers.

“Nigerians should also imbibe the mantra of ‘if you see something, say something’ as a way of ensuring that no escaped terrorist is able to wreak havoc in their communities.

“It is also important to know that now that they have been dispossessed of their fortress, the Boko Haram escapees will intensify their cowardly attacks on vulnerable targets if only to maintain an illusion of terror.

“There should be no panic because the worst is over.”

The minister congratulated the gallant troops of the Nigerian military for finally seizing the Sambisa Forest from the Boko Haram terrorists and securing the North East.

He said the feat had paved the way for Sunday’s re-opening of two strategic roads in Borno State.

Mohammed appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the troops as they clear the remnants of the terrorists who are now on the run.

He said: “We commend the military for the re-opening of the Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak road and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga road, which link Nigeria with neighbouring countries.

“The Federal Government also commends Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, for his unwavering support for the military and his administration’s determination to quickly restore normalcy across the state.”

The minister said it was in recognition and celebration of the great feat by the military that he decided to lead over 30 Nigerian and international journalists to join the Minister of Defence, the Service Chiefs and Borno State Governor at the opening of the roads.

He said: “Unfortunately, due to bad weather, our flight to Maiduguri from Abuja was cancelled after several hours of waiting at the airport in Abuja.

“However, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, accompanied by the top brass of the military, re-opened the two arterial roads.

“This is very significant because the two major roads, which were closed due to the activities of the terrorists in the area, are of strategic importance to the economy of the Lake Chad Region.”

The minister noted that the exceptional leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari provided the much-needed impetus for the military’s victory in the North-east.

He urged Nigerians to continue to give their unalloyed support to the President in his untiring efforts to restore peace and security across the country and also revamp the economy.

Copyright The Eagle Online.

Permission to use quotations from this article is granted subject to appropriate credit being given to www.theeagleonline.com.ng as the source.